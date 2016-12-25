Read Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's Powerful Christmas Message To Nigerians - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II on behalf of his family took to his social media page to share a powerful Christmas message to Nigerians.

The Ooni in his message to Nigerians urged fellow countrymen to emulate Christ even as the season is about celebration of life and love.

The Ooni’s message posted on his Instagram account reads:

“There is no greater gift and honour that one can give to Jesus Christ other than the exhibition of a forgiving spirit, display of love and absolute peace, because these are what the lord Jesus symbolizes.

We all must see ourselves as equal before the almighty God who purposely created us with different cultural backgrounds. The surest way of achieving the much needed global harmony is when we imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, and extend a hand of love and peace to one another, with these Jesus Christ will be happy in heaven, God will always smile on us and of course the world will become a better place for us all to dwell. —

I hereby charge our religious leaders to lead by example and act more like Jesus and not just preach like him, if they want their followers to take them seriously. —

I wish all a very Merry Christmas with joy, love and peace.

