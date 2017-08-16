We Are Ready To Talk - FG Pleads With ASUU To Call Strike Off - The Herald Nigeria

The Federal Government has pleaded with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off the indefinite strike which was declared days ago.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige called on the academic staff union to consider the plight of students and reverse the strike action embarked upon adding that the federal government is already negotiating the issues which led to the dispute with the Association through Babalakin Committee.

The position of the federal government was made known in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press, Samuel Olowookere, who stated that there was an on-going negotiation of the agreement reached in 2009 between both parties.

The statement added: “The Federal Government has set up the Babalakin Committee on 13th Feb. 2017, which is already addressing the issues raised by ASUU.

“Though the Federal Government did not wish to apportion blame, it is important to note that ASUU did not follow due process in the declaration of the industrial action.

“As it did not give the Federal Government, the mandatory 15 days’ notice as contained in the Section 41 of Trade Disputes Act, Cap T8, 2004.

“In fact, it was on 14th Aug., 2017 that the Office of the Minister received a letter dated 13th Aug. 2017 from ASUU, that is, one full day after it commenced the strike.

“The Federal Government therefore wishes to appeal to ASUU to consider students who are currently writing degree and promotion examinations. Please call off the strike and return to the negotiation table.”

