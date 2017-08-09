Real Madrid beat Man United 2-1 to retain Super Cup

UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid on Tuesday defeated UEFA Europa League champions, Manchester United, 2-1 in Skopje, Macedonia, to retain their UEFA Super Cup crown.

Real Madrid had beaten Sevilla also of Spain, 3-2 to lift the trophy last year.

The Zidane Zidane-managed Madrid dominated most part of the game and deservedly got the opener through Carlos Casemiro in the 24th minute.

Dani Carvajal sent a little dink into the box as Casemiro timed his run fairly well to beat his marker and got the ball past goalkeeper De Gea with a well converted left footed shot.

Francisco Isco doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute after playing a lovely one-two with Gareth Bale near the edge of the box and continued his run to slot the ball into the bottom right corner past De Gea.

New signing, Romelu Lukaku, opened his Manchester United account in the 62nd minute to reduce the tally.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas had parried a lethal left footed shot by Nemanja Matic which luckily fell on Lukaku’s path with the Belgian forward on hand to tap the ball home.

The victory was real Madrid’s fourth Super Cup crown, and a third Super Cup defeat on Manchester United. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment