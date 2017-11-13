Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos has lent his voice to the increasing talk that the world most expensive player, Neymar is welcomed to the club following reports of his unhappiness in Paris.

Both the Spanish and Brazilian press have carried stories that the world-record £200m signing is not enjoying life in the French capital and, in particular, is unimpressed by Unai Emery, the club’s head coach.

Teammate Marquinhos, who also plays with the former Barcelona forward at international level, let slip in a press conference this week that Neymar is still “adapting” to his new surroundings.

And when asked whether Real Madrid would reignite their interest in the player with whom they’ve twice held discussions over a move, Sergio Ramos was very open about his desire to play alongside the player that used to terrorise him in el clásico:

“I would sign him without any doubt, he is a different player that changes games.

“I like to have the best players, and Neymar is one of them,”

Ramos said.“Maybe he thought it would be easier to go through PSG first, rather than straight from Barca to Madrid. I hope so. You never know in football.

“I already have the door open for him if he wants to come in December!”

Convincing Paris Saint-Germain to part with the jewel in their crown would be an entirely different challenge to anything Madrid have faced, however, and while Florentino Perez famously managed to spring Luis Figo out of arch rivals Barcelona in 2000, he was not coming up against the levels of wealth and power of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related