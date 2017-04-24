Real Madrid Players Are 'Criminals' For Trying To Hurt Messi - Capello - The Herald Nigeria

Former Real Madrid manager, Fabio Capello has accused the club’s players of consistently trying to deliberately injure Barcelona’s Lionel Messi as he watched replays of what he called a “criminal” challenge by Sergio Ramos on the Barcelona ace on Sunday.

The Italian coach, who won two Liga titles with Real Madrid said the Barcelona No.10 is consistently targeted in Clasico clashes.

Capello covered the game as a co-commentator for Fox Sports Italia and was disgusted by what he saw as blatant attempts to hurt Messi.

Messi was left with blood pouring out of his mouth after being elbowed in the face by Marcelo, and felled three times by Casemiro in the first half alone.

Capello, was enraged by Sergio Ramos’ two-footed lunge on the Argentina international, which resulted in the Real defender being shown a straight red card.

He said, “You know that every time that there’s a Clasico here, at the Bernabeu, it happens that they try to hurt Messi and, every time, it’s always a red card.

“Look at the challenge! Look at the challenge! A criminal challenge. A clear foul. Clear foul. The dismissal was right.”

