Real Reason Why Nicki Minaj Dumped Meek Mill Revealed - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The real reason behind American rappers, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s break up has been revealed.

According to reports, the break up which became official some weeks ago after Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter page to tweet that she is single and focusing on her career and fans was said to have been the result of a nuclear fight between the two lovebirds.

A source told TMZ that the rappers were engaged in a hot fight during her birthday weekend last month.

The fight according to the source was because one of them cheated.

TMZ’s report reads: “Sources close to the ex-couple tell us… they weren’t getting along in Turks and Caicos, because he was hanging with friends and not paying attention to her.”

The source close to the couple further revealed that Nicki Minaj suspected Meek Mill was cheating on her and therefore let all hell loose on him.

The confrontation however led Meek Mill to leave the island without Nicki Minaj who according to reports said ‘screw this’ and ended the whole affair.

TMZ further reported that “there are reports Meek had been cheating with a woman named Sonye Rasool and that’s what set off Nicki. Sonye claims she and Meek hooked up years before Nicki, but fully denies any cheating and adds … she’s about to file defamation lawsuits against several outlets.”

