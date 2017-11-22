Following an interesting back and forth between popular blogger Amanda Chisom and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels over the alleged leak of nude pics that were said to belong to Daniels’ best friend Casie Snow, the person purported to be the real victim has stepped up.

Recall that Chisom had released a barrage of screenshots which she said was evidence that Daniels had nude pics of a friend released because she didn’t sleep with Nollywood producer Richy Adams.

Casie Snow who was the alleged subject of the nudes has since come out to debunk this claim stating that this was simply an attack due to Daniels’ celebrity.

Daniels herself came out to dispute the claim stating that why would anyone send her nudes in the first place.

However, the person who claims to be the real victim has come forward and she says she was naive and too trusting.

Read her comment below

“I may have been naive,stupid and outrightly foolish BUT it shall end in praise for this is the price one pays for trusting to a fault… At the end of the day, its not how one falls but how you rise above the adversity to stand strong… Mark my words, this will not kill nor break me for I dwell in the presence of the Most High and no matter the star power, the greatest Star of them all is my Father in Heaven who has promised to NEVER leave nor forsake me… Like Maya Angelou said, I RISE!

THIS TRIBULATION ONLY CAME…TO PASS!!!!!”

Below is the story Frances sent in to Amanda Chisom

“My name is Frances I joined a group ,a networking online business named jamalife helpers global .. Through the advert by Regina Daniels brother Sammy Daniels . I met Regina in the group chat And I started chatting her At first she didn’t pay attention but I really wanted help with getting into acting….finally she started responding and I assumed she wanted to help me [ I did and she uploaded it to her fan page….

I was convinced she wanted to give me fame [She told me to register with richstar academy and that was how I got linked to Richy Adams…she asked me to send her pictures of me She asked me to send sexy pictures n when i did she said she meant nude pictures n DT she only wanted to see my body ??

i sent her the nudes and she started treating me like a friend….she asked me to meet up with Richy Adams, I did at a public place n I went with a friend He didn’t tell me anything about getting intimate with him during this meeting He’s supposed to be a movie producer After that meeting, Regina was angry with me for not offering myself to Richy on d basics that he loved me n was going to help me become a star She blocked me on WhatsApp n her brother chatted me up….

He advised that I make up with his sis before she does something bad to me He said to come to Asaba and pay for a hotel where I would meet Richy and please him He even offered to help with part of the hotel payment Regina unblocked me n gave me chance to go n meet Richy which I did not….

my phone got bad so I stopped chatting with them Some days ago, I fixed my phone n got angry texts from her …threatening to upload all d pictures I sent her She said she’s uploading the pictures today and the source wouldn’t b traceable.

There’s another girl…Casie snReginaina Daniels bestfriend who already told me the pictures are on air already See screenshots below;

Regina Daniels and her camp are yet to respond to this new allegation

