What Led To Fight Between Davido And Iceprince Zamani - The Herald Nigeria

Following news of fight between Nigerian singer, Davido and rapper, Iceprince Zamani, more details regarding the fight which went down in Warri, Delta State has surfaced.

According to report, the fight went down at an event, Delta Alive which was organised by Shina Peller, owner of Quilox night club.

Prior to the fight, report indicated that there had been a minor fracas when Davido was picked up in a luxury G-Wagon while Ice Prince was picked up with a saloon car.

The event which had Davido, Lil Kesh, Ice Prince, CDQ and others as headliners further went down south when Davido got hold of the news regarding Iceprince’s complaint.

The isssue was reported to have further degenerated during the event as Ice Prince was made to perform before Lil Kesh, a move regarded as a further disrespect to the rapper.

Iceprince was reported to have yet again made his grievances known backstage, a move which further made Davido let his anger out.

The inside source said: “when they got back to the hotel, Davido was really pissed so much that he went to Ice Prince’s door and started shouting and banging on the door before they calmed him down. When they were coming back to Lagos, they had to move them to the airport separately and put them in separate lounges at the airport because they were still boiling at each other.”

Further report indicate that the fight had led to the destruction of equipment backstage.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment