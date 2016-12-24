Recession is not peculiar to Nigeria, says Army Director

Director, Nigerian Army Chaplaincy (Protestant), Maj. Gen. Dawuk Danfulani on Saturday said that the ongoing recession will soon be over if everyone collaborates to achieve the desired change.

Danfulani spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos as part of his yuletide message to officers and men of the Nigerian army.

According to him, Nigerians must be the ones to liberate themselves from the current recession as it was not peculiar to Nigeria, but was a global challenge.

“This current siege will soon be over, the world is under seige, it is a global issue, either by commission or ommission the world invited it, Nigeria inclusive.

“The Israelites were under seige, witnessed a lot of hardships, hunger, lots of insurgency but along the line, liberation set in by the owner of the land.

” We must be the ones to liberate this current situation, change starts with all of us, if we really practice what we say, this siege will soon be over,” Danfulani said

The army director noted that it must be a collaborative responsibility rather than abandoning it for only the government.

“We should not just sit at home and expect change to set in, we must work hard to bring about this liberation from ongoing recession,” he said. (NAN)

