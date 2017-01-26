Recruitment into army is free – spokesman

The Nigerian Army has insisted that it does not charge prospective applicants for the ongoing 76 Regular Recruits Intake for trades/non trades men and women.

The army made the clarification in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to activities of fraudsters demanding money from applicants.

“The fraudsters posing as army officers with the names, Lieutenant Femi and Lieutenant GbengaDanjuma respectively, operate with the GSM number 08165007425.

“The NA wishes to state that the processing of application forms into the Army is free of charge.

“Applicants are advised to log on to www.narecruitment.org to process their application forms or if in doubt, call the following phone numbers: 08038575725 or 08061541440.’’

According to Usman, efforts are on to track and apprehend the fraudulent syndicates and urged the general public to note that the army do not charge applicants money or gratification for whatever reason.

“The public is therefore encouraged to report any person or group parading himself or herself as an agent of the NA for the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The general public is also advised to be wary of dubious offers of recruitment, especially through the internet and report such offers or person to the nearest Nigerian Army unit or formation and police stations,’’ he said. (NAN) JEY/EEE

