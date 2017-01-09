Red Carpet Photos: Stars at the 74th Golden Globe Awards - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place yesterday January 8, 2017, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The Golden Globes set the tone for the awards season, no doubt, and Sunday night’s red carpet was packed with sparkle, plunging necklines and brilliant hair adornments.

Stars like Naomi Campbell, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Viola Davis, John Travolta and his wife, Sofia Vergara, Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman and lots more all looked spectacular on the event’s red carpet.

See photos of stars as they graced the Golden Globe Awards’ red carpet:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment