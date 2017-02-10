Red Cross, UN demand free passage for Yemenis trapped by fighting

The Red Cross and the UN demanded that warring sides in Yemen must protect the increasing numbers of civilians who find themselves trapped between the lines.

The situation for thousands of Yemenis is rapidly getting worse, especially in the areas of Mokha, Hodeida, Taiz and Dhubab, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in Geneva.

People in Mokha have been unable to leave, but it was unclear how many are trapped since there was no phone contact to the port town, a Red Cross spokeswoman told dpa.

Pro-government forces reportedly took control over two areas of Mokha on Thursday, and civilians have been targeted in the fighting, according to the UN human rights office.

A Saudi-led alliance has been supporting Yemen’s government with airstrikes in the two-year war against Houthi rebels.

“Those who wish to leave for safer areas must be allowed to do so at any time,” the Red Cross said in a statement, adding that those who want to stay must be protected according to the international rules of war.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, warned that airstrikes have been intensifying in Hudaydah, to the north of Mokha.

“The already catastrophic humanitarian situation in the country could spiral further downwards if [Hudaydah] port, a key entry point for imports into Yemen, is seriously damaged,” Zeid said.

According to UN estimates, some 12 million people in Yemen face hunger, while 3.3 million people including 2.1 million children are already acutely malnourished.(dpa/NAN)

