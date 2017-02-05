Refugees Commission to provide ambulance at Bama IDPs camp - The Herald Nigeria

Maiduguri, Feb. 5, 2017(NAN) The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has pledged to provide an ambulance and other vital equipment at the medical clinic at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Bama, Borno, to enhance the welfare of the IDPs.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Umar-Farouq commended the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for setting up the clinic, saying it had lived up to expectations.

“We have seen the clinic provided by NAF and they are doing well; we are going to augment their activities by providing some support.

“The clinic requires an ambulance as well as some few equipment at the radiography department, we will provide support in these areas,” she said.

The NCFRMI federal commission said that the commission was also working on plans to return IDPs home in liberated communities following successes recorded by the military in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

“Our focus now is how we can return the Displaced Persons to their communities where such communities are safe enough,” she said.

Umar-Farouq also said that the commission planned to collaborate with the military toward the success of the programme.

“We plan to collaborate with the military in the programme because those communities have to be safe before we can return the people, we can not take people to areas that are not safe enough,” he said.

She said that the commission would also partner with the State Governments in the affected areas to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.

“We are happy to hear that the Borno Government had announced its plans to close all IDPs camps by May 29.

” It is a welcome development, we do not believe in Displaced Persons overstaying in camps,” she said.

Umar-Farouq said that the commission was working on plans to unfold different skills acquisition programmes to empower the IDPs as a prelude to the home return.

“We are coming up with different skills acquisition programmes to empower the IDPs so that they will have something doing when they return home,” she said.

Umar-Farouq also disclosed that the commission will set up a Response Stop Center in Maiduguri to regulate activities of Humanitarian Bodies offering services to the victims of Boko Haram terrorism.

She said the decision to set up the center was to attain the commission’s mandate of managing and caring for refugees and IDPs.

“We have the constructional mandate to manage and see to the affairs of refugees, migrants and IDPs in the country,” she added.(NAN)

