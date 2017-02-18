Reinstating Sheriff as PDP chairman rape on democracy – Fayose

Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Mr Ayo Fayose, has described the Appeal Court, Port Harcourt, judgement reinstating Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the party as a “rape on democracy’’.

Fayose, who is the Governor of Ekiti state, made the remark at a news conference in Abuja on Friday while reacting to outcome of the judgement.

According to him, the judgment is against the will of the people.

The court in the ruling, nullified the PDP National Convention held in Port Harcourt in May, 2016.

It also nullified the National Caretaker Committee of the party constituted at the convention, and held that Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff remained the National Chairman of the party.

Two out of the three-member Appeal Court, Justice B.G. Sanga and Justice A. Gumel, in their judgments, said that the Port Harcourt convention was an abuse of court process.

Delivering the lead judgment, Sanga said that PDP did not follow the provisions of Article 47(3) of its Constitution in the removal of the Sherrif-led National Working Committee.

Fayose, however, said that the party would appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court.

“If the people truly symbolise what a party is, then the machinations of our detractors and the anti-democracy organs will not prevail at last.

“We commend the minority judgment of the lower court and we believe the truth will prevail. It is a matter of time.

“Thank God we have another opportunity to seek justice at the Supreme Court, which I believe will not be delayed or denied, because when justice is delayed, it is denied.

“It is a party matter that must be addressed as soon as possible.

“The party will appeal the judgment as we believe in the ability of the judiciary to do justice,’’ Fayose said.

The forum chairman, however, appealed to members, sympathisers, leaders and supporters of the PDP to remain calm, saying “we are sure justice will come at last’’.

“If this is the price to pay to keep our democracy alive and opposition strengthened, we are prepared to go the whole hug and at a time like this,’’ he said.

He said that organs of the party would meet shortly to take concrete decisions on the way forward.

He also assured that the governors’ forum and various organs of the leadership of the party were united and strong.

“You have the assurance of my colleagues that we should be less worried about this development.

“We will take steps and continue to ensure that the interest and future of this party is not mortgaged,” he said.

The chairman said that the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led group had majority of supporters on its side, including governors, senators, House of Representatives members and chairmen of the party in states.

“We want to believe that the same judiciary will right the wrong,’’ he said, adding that the judgment would not affect ongoing efforts at re-positioning the party.

“I am a nation of Israel amidst the enemies; nobody defeats the nation of Israel. I will never be defeated,’’ he said.

On the withheld Ekiti state’s statutory allocation, Fayose assured the workers to expect their salaries on Tuesday.

“I can gladly tell you that a letter has been transmitted since yesterday (Thursday) for the release of the money. Whatever reason they give is not as important as that money.

“I want to assure the people of Ekiti that they will get alert on Tuesday,’’ Fayose said. (NAN)

