Remains of late Commissioner of Police arrives in Lagos - The Herald Nigeria

The remains of the late Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr Francis Bolaji Odesanya, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday.

Odesanya died on January 31 in India where he had gone for medicare.

The remains of the late police chief arrived aboard an Emirates Airline aircraft at about 4.30pm and was received by the the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos Airport Police Commissioner, Mrs Victory Menta, and the consignee, Dr. Adegboyega Oke.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed to NAN that the remains of the deceased was later deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The late Odesanya joined the Nigeria Police Force on Feb. 2, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent. He assumed office as the 37th Police Commissioner in the state on July 28, 2016, taking over from DIG Foluso Adebanjo.

