Reno Omokri blasts Father Mbaka for defending Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

Pastor Reno Omokri has slammed Fr. Ejike Mbaka for defending President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Daily Post, Mbaka said “President Muhammadu Buhari was not to be blamed for the present economic challenges in the country”

Adding that “If (former President Goodluck) Jonathan was the president today, the situation would have been worse.”

Omokri in a Tweet, accused Mbaka of doing nothing when the wife of a pastor was killed in Abuja.

He said “Fr. Mbaka, the wife of a pastor was beheaded-you kept quiet. Suspects were set free-you kept quiet. Today you find the voice to defend PMB!

“If it is true previous govts were looting Nigeria, how come recession came as soon as ‘looting’ stopped and Buhari came? Does it make sense?”

