Reno Omokri Congratulates Nnamdi Kanu On His Release - The Herald Nigeria

A former aide to the Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has congratulated the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on his release.

The former spokesperson took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Mr Kanu who had been in Federal custody at the Kuje prison in Abuja and was granted bail by the Abuja High Court.

He also used the opportunity to take a swipe at the Buhari Administration, implying that the federal government is one with a poor leadership, with Buhari locked away in seclusion due to his health.

The Leader of the IPOB who was facing charges of felony was released on health grounds by the Judge on seat, Justice Binta Nyako.

