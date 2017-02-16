Reno Omokri Pokes Fun At Buhari And His Cabinet Over Economic Choices - The Herald Nigeria

A former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has slammed the Muhammadu Buhari administration for making bad economic decisions.

Reno Omokri also took to his social media page to call the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed out on the turnover from his ministry in the past year.

Reno Omokri wrote: “Yesterday papers had the ‘achievement’ that the Buhari govt has ₦5 trillion in Treasury Single Account. If so, why are we still borrowing?

“When you’re allowed to get away with awarding grass cutting contract to yourself, how won’t you pray for 2nd term? More terms =more contracts

“Alas, Lai Mohammed, who claimed thousands of jobs can be created by masquerade dressing, could only generate ₦620k in his ministry for 2016!”

He also took to his Facebook page to write: “Yesterday papers had the ‘achievement’ that the Buhari admin has ₦5 trillion in the Treasury Single Account. If so, why do we still have to borrow? In today’s paper, the Presidency said the economy is recovering ‘fast’. If that is true why is the Naira’s value dropping fast? Or is a failing currency the new economic indicator of an improving economy? Finally, the SGF said when Buhari finishes ruling, Nigeria will never return to the Jonathan era. The SGF should know that Jonathan’s era is gone. But we beg him to please ask his boss to return our economy to how he met it. At this stage we are not even asking for improvements!”

