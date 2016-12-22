Reno Omokri reacts to FG's new policy to reward whistleblowers - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Yesterday, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun,disclosed that the Federal government through a new policy, will be awarding 5% of recovered loot to any whistleblower.

Reacting to the news, Reno in a post shared today is asking if the new policy will apply to Dino Melaye who exposed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal’s alleged N270 million grass cutting fraud.

Read his comment below;

Dino at the senate plenary last week, accused Lawal of awarding a company N270 million contract to cut grasses in some of the IDP camps.

However, Dino’s allegations have not been confirmed as fact yet, and are still being treated as speculation.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment