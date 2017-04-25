Reno Omokri slams Lagos State Government for arraigning woman who attempted suicide - The Herald Nigeria

A former aide to the Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the arraignment of Mrs. Taiwo Titilayo Momoh at the Ebute Metta Magistrate Court attempted suicide by the Lagos state government.

The former spokesperson took his facebook post to slam the act as barbaric and evil, saying it is an archaic law that is against the principles of natural justice and needs to be taken off our statute books.

He also blasted the government in general for allegedly losing focus and making the economy unbearable for the citizenry, thus driving some of them into committing the heinous act.

