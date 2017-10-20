The former special assistant to Ex-president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri took to his social media to slam the President Muhammad Buhari’s administration for promising change which it has not effected.

President Buhari’s campaign which was largely driven by the “CHANGE” mantra, made numerous promises to the people if voted into power.

Pastor Reno, in his new post, called out the Minister of Power, works and Housing, Fashola for the continuous failure in the power sector.

He mocked the Minister for being in power for two years yet has been unable to resolve the continuous electricity challenge facing the country.

Buhari during his campaign had also promised to stabilize the Naira which was at N199.0151NGN to 1 USD. The former assistant to Jonathan, questioned the current administration on the stability of the Naira, asking if N370 to 1USD is acceptable?

Reno further slammed the president for his continuous medical trips abroad even after he went to Chatham House to condemn public officials who seek for healthcare outside the country.

He also took a swipe at Nasir-el Rufai, who he claimed jails his critics despite he mocked Jesus Christ on Twitter.

According to Reno, the Buhari ‘s administration under the APC political party is a flop and shouldn’t be taken for serious.

See his Post below:

