Report `crazy’ bills to our offices, Ikeja Electric urges consumers

The management of Ikeja Electric (IE) has appealed to consumers with complains over its recent billings to lodge such report with the nearest Business Unit (BU) in their areas.

Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communication Unit of IE, made the appeal on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ofulue said that series of complains had reached the Head Office of IE as regard outrageous billing of consumers in the last one month.

He said that consumers with such bills should go to the nearest IE office or Business Unit for redress.“We have discovered that some consumers are complaining that the company was giving them `crazy’ bills.

“I want to make it clear that we are following all the lay down methodologies according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) guidelines to give bills to our numerous consumers.

“We have meters fixed to all the feeders that supply our consumers without prepaid meters.

“It is from these meters that we pick the monthly consumption that we shared among our unmetered consumers.

“Any consumer that is not satisfied with the current billings should go and seek correction in our station very near to him or her.

“If there is need for our staff to follow the consumer to his or her residence to ascertain the energy he or she is consuming, they will follow,” he said.

Ofulue urged consumers within the area of coverage to ensure prompt payment of their monthly bills for IE to serve them better. (NAN)

