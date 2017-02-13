 Reps to inaugurate tactical committee to end recession Tuesday

The House of Representatives will on Tuesday inaugurate a tactical committee to arrest the country’s current economic recession.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Committee would liaise with relevant stakeholders in the sector to achieve this goal.

This followed a resolution of the House on Jan. 26, on a motion titled “Need for more proactive steps to abate hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of the economic recession’’.

The committee is to monitor various steps and policies initiated by the Federal Government toward returning the country’s economy to the path of growth.

 

 

The committee will interface with government ministries agencies and departments, and interact with Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Labour Congress and civil society organisations in a bid to arrest the recession. (NAN)

