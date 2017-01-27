Reps investigate DSS over unlawful arrest of citizens, disobedience to court orders - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to investigate all cases of unlawful arrest and detention of Nigerian citizens by the Department of State Services, DSS, as well as disobedience to court orders.

The House also directed the DSS to immediately release National President of National Youth Council of Nigerian, NYCN, Ikenga Ugochinyere, Ugo Apuamagha, Emeka ldibia, and Ejike Nwachukwu, who were arrested on December 22, 2016 for allegedly planning a protest or charge them to court without further delay.

The House, in its resolution, mandated the Committees on Human Rights, Police Affairs, National Security and Intelligence and Justice to investigate the incident and all other cases of unlawful and arbitrary arrests and detention of citizens and disobedience to court orders since June 2015 and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Toby Okechukwu, Ali Madaki, Kingsley Chinda, Zakari Mohammed and six others.

Okechukwu, who represents Aninri/Agwu/Oji-Uzo federal constituency of Enugu State, said, “these actions are unacceptable in a democratic society.”

