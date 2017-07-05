Reps to investigate NIS over alleged expatriate quota abuse

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate alleged abuse of expatriate quota by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

It mandated its Committee on Interior to conduct the probe into the allegation which centred on alleged connivance of NIS with some foreign companies in Nigeria.

The decision was sequel to a motion by Rep. Johnson Oghuma (Edo-APC) on the “Need to investigate the Abuse of Expatriate Quota by the Nigeria Immigration Services.’’

Moving the motion, Oghuma explained that the desire of the country to keep pace with global trend in science, technology and economic development necessitated the grant of quota for expatriates to come into the country.

He said that coming of the foreigners into the country was to take up jobs that Nigerians lacked the requisite skills to undertake.

He said that the NIS was empowered to issue entry permits and expatriate quota and monitor the entry of expatriates in order to ensure employment of foreigners only in areas where Nigerians lack skills.

“Aware that owing to the failure of the Nigeria Immigration Service to effectively police the nation’s borders, expatriates illegally enter the country.

“They take up jobs that Nigerians have the skills to undertake, thus worsening the unemployment situation in the country.

“The trend is not likely to abate unless the illegal entry points are closed and the failure of the Immigration Service to monitor the borders is addressed.’’

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The committee mandated to look into the matter is to report back within four weeks. (NAN)

