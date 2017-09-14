The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, in the early hours of Today announced the suspension of its two-week-old strike which has crippled activities in public hospitals nationwide.

The suspension of the strike, which came after a meeting of NARD executives, came on the heels of a series of meeting between Federal Government officials and representatives of the association.

Announcing the suspension of the action to newsmen, Chairman of NARD, University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan chapter, Segun Olaopa said “the decision was reached following appeals from the public that the doctors should give the federal government more time to meet their demands.”

He however added that the association will meet in two weeks time to determine how far the Federal Government has gone in addressing the issues which led to the industrial action.

The strike by the resident doctors commenced on September 4. Recently, the federal government said it had met many of the demands of the doctors, including payment of salary arrears.

