Restructuring: IBB Has Now Realized His Mistakes -Afenifere - The Herald Nigeria

The pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere has said the former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has now realized the mistake he made before by opposing the restructuring of the country.

Recall that in a Sallah message to Nigerians, IBB had said that he is in total support of the calls for restructuring of Nigeria’s present structure, adding that it is the only way to curb the recent secessionists’ agitations.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr Yinka Odumakin, who spoke with Sunday Vanguard, IBB was opposed to restructuring when it was brought forward in a national conference, 1999.

“We welcome their intervention, IBB, especially. We remember Babangida was opposed to restructuring in 1999 when we held a national conference with the late Mr. Alao Aka-Bashorun,we were flogged out of the place,” Yinka Odumakin said.

“For him now to come to reality to say we have to restructure, and to have spoken those words, and to break it down the way he has done, shows that he has realized the mistakes of those years and that it is the right thing to do. We welcome him, he is a critical voice and he has added value to it.”

Recall that recently, there have been calls from various regions in the country for a restructuring of the governing system.

Also, a coalition of northern youths had issued a three-month ultimatum to Igbos while the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), have also been leading agitations for an independent state of Biafra for Igbos.

