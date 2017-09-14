Return loot, join us to fight corruption — Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday said repentant looters were free to join the fight against corruption.

“We are calling on every Nigerian to join us; you can even return loot, face consequences then join us to fight corruption,” Magu said, according to a statement from the commission.

He reportedly spoke at a parley with members of labour unions, civil society organisations, and social media personalities at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

In the statement, spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the EFCC boss harped on the need for a united front in the anti-corruption crusade.

“We have reached a level where nobody can stop us in the fight against corruption.

“But we all must realise that we are all stakeholders, and this fight is for the future generation,” he said.

Magu reiterated his belief that corruption is the major factor impeding the country’s development, and the root cause of every evil in the land.

“The EFCC alone cannot fight and defeat corruption; the battle requires the support of everybody to be won.

“All stakeholders must step up the battle; you are not doing it for yourself.

“You are doing it for the future of the country and the future generation in order to bring back the change that we really crave for,” he said.

The anti-corruption czar restated the commission’s resolve to intensify the anti-corruption campaign, urging the stakeholders to “maximise the political will being currently enjoyed under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let us do the right thing and insist on it because change begins with you and me.

“From our households to our kids, places of work and beyond, by also living a life of integrity,” he stressed.

Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commended the EFCC leadership for its steadfastness in the fight against corruption.

Wabba, however, noted that the efforts could only be successful if the relevant laws were fully implemented.

“All Nigerians must play their roles, because EFCC can only do its best, but we must support the agency.

“The law should also take its course, policies should be strengthened, and punishment must be meted out in good time,” he said.

Dan Nwanyanwu, a lawyer and politician, used the opportunity to commend the EFCC, and stressed the importance of giving the anti-graft agency the necessary support.

“Every right thinking Nigerian must support every effort being carried out by the EFCC to recover our stolen money and our patrimony,” he said.

On his part, Mr Joe Abah, a former Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, also commended the EFCC for taking the gauntlet in the fight against corruption.

“EFCC is a strong institution and it is the same institution that has produced credible leaders from inception,” he said.

