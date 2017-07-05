Why I returned N60,000 salary to N-Power: Joshua Daniel - The Herald Nigeria

Mr. Daniel Joshua, the Taraba state-born 31-year old, former N-Power graduate employee says his sound Christian moral upbringing compelled him to refund the N60,000 paid into his account, after he quit the scheme in April.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday July 1, tweeted and praised Joshua’s rare display of integrity, which he said was worthy of emulation by Nigerian youths.

Joshua now works for the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin. He is from Lissem in Ussa local government area of Taraba state.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday: “My Christian moral upbringing helped me to do the right thing.

“My pastor once told me that whatever weakens the conscience weakens the authority.And because i have always tried to avoid anything that will weaken my conscience, taking the decision to refund the money was not a problem.

“Although i didn’t have any money in my account at the time, the orientation from my bosses in my new employment about transparency, integrity and accountability also helped me quickly decide on the right path to take in the matter,’’ he said.

Joshua, who married in 2015 and now has a child, said some family members and friends tried to persuade him to keep the money.

“ But I am happy because both my wife, mother and elder brother, encouraged me to refund the money as soon as i received the alert for the two monhs salary.

“Yes, there were some friends and family members who persuaded me to keep the money, saying it was my luck,’’ he said.

Joshua graduated in Economics from the Modibo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

He said:“It pays to be upright at all times.’’

He advised Nigerians, especially the youths to be upright in their daily dealings and become good ambassadors of the country.

Joshua was employed under the federal government N-Power scheme as a Primary school teacher at Kaduna Lissem primary school, in Taraba, in January. He disengaged from the job after working for three months.

Although Joshua left the N-Power job at the end of March, he was paid N60,000, being stipends for April and May.

He refunded the money to the coffers of the Federal Government.

The N-Power management has commended Joshua for refunding the money. A message on its official Twitter handle reads: “We are extremely proud of Daniel.(NAN)

