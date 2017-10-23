A Kano-based priest, Rev. Fr Gospel Inalegwu, who recently quit the priesthood has allegedly done his traditional and court wedding.

According to Facebook user, Shadrack Okpomhe, he claimed that the priest had framed his own kidnap and eventually left priesthood so as to have a normal life.

See his post:

“During the week report come in that Rev Fr Godspower Inaelegwu who resigned in Kano got married even before his resignation,also rumour has it that hr actually faked his kidnap in order to quit the Priesthood , so pathetic and some persons will come and tell me to pray for him, when he himself allowed the devil to use him, accumulating wealth for himself through the Priesthood, rubbish rubbish.

He knew quite alright he wasn’t capable yet he pretended for 11 years in the seminary, its time CBCN ,come up and address this issues ,its becoming so annoying that some hungry men now see the Priesthood as an avenue to make money just as Fr Edet did ,and report coming from his end has it he is also planning to walk down the aisle anytime soon. Too too bad.

