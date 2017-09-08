Rev. Fr Patrick Edet who left the catholic church Launches his own prayer Ministry

Reverend Father Patrick Edet, who resigned from the catholic church after 11 years of service, has launched his own church in Uyo, Akwa ibom state.

Patrick Edet stunned the world when he announced on a live radio programme on August 2, that he was leaving the Catholic church for a life of an independent cleric.

The Catholic church in response to his resignation, stripped him of the privileges enjoyed by catholic priests and barred Catholics from associating with him.

The Nigerian priest who seemed unperturbed by the reactions of the catholic church, launched a “mega revival” programme in Uyo, using his outreach.

The programme which started on September 1st, is an eight-day programme tagged “The Great Awakening”, is currently holding in a city hall and has been attracting large crowds daily.

He has also erected billboards at strategic locations within the city to announce the programme which is his first major public outing since he quit the Catholic Church in August.

On Saturday, during the second day of the church programme, several people defied the heavy rainfall to attend his programme.

About six police officers were deployed to guard the congregation during the programme.

