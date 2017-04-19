Rev. King, Others On Death Row Set To Be Executed By Lagos State Govt. - The Herald Nigeria

The incarcerated General Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, popularly known as Rev. King who was sentenced to death by hanging will according to the Lagos state Government be executed soon.

Recall that Rev. King who was sentenced to death by hanging by the Supreme court on 27 February 2016 but had appealed the courts decision at the Appeal Court which subsequently upheld the earlier decision made by the Supreme court.

The Lagos State’s decision to carry out the judgement decided upon by the court was made known by the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem during a ministerial press conference held in Lagos.

PM News reported the state’s Attorney General to have disclosed that the state government was reviewing the matter, with a view to taking a crucial decision very soon.

Adeniji Kazeem added that his recent visit to the prisons revealed to him that those who were on death row were acting as though they had certain rights, which excluded them from being executed.

He added: “Very soon, you will see the action of this government on that issues, we are reviewing the case on Rev. King and others on death row.

Lots of people are on death row, Rev. King is not the only one on death row, it is on the instruction of Ambode that I visited the prisons recently and I discuss the issue with the prison officials and they expressed their concerns.

We are moving in that direction of signing. The prison officials said we need to look at that seriously. Those on death row are beginning to think they have some rights. We are going to move in that direction, you will hear from me, but I will not tell you the exact date.”

Kazeem further noted that the case of Major Hamzat Al-Mustapha, the Chief Security Officer of late General Sani Abacha who was accused of killing the late Kudirat Abiola has been re-opened.

