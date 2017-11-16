Revealed: Here is how to Catch Fresh Papa Ajasco Reloaded Episodes at your fingertips

The name Papa Ajasco and company has been a household name and has won many hearts with its comical stories that would leave you laughing till you forget your name.

 

It was recently repackaged with seasoned actors and an even more hilarious story to better suite everyone’s taste with the introduction of “Papa Ajasco reloaded”

 

The comedy series which features top notch comedian/comediennes in the industry like: Eniola Badmus, Frank Donga, Ese Eriata, IJebu, Ronke Oshodi-oke amongst others hit the airwaves on the 3rd of October, 2017 and has been breaking grounds with it’s very hilarious storyline.

 

Watch full episodes of the jaw dropping Papa Ajasco Reloaded comedy series, produced by Wale Adenuga productions by clicking below:

