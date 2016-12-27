I reverse any negative prophesy over your life in the name of Jesus - Freeze reacts to negative prophecy about Funke Akindele - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

After Nigerian Prophet Faleyimu’s prophesy about Funke Akindele and negative prediction on the popular actress, OAP Freeze took to his page to say an open prayer for her to reverse the negative prophecy. He wrote:

“I reverse any negative prophesy over your life in the name of Jesus! You will enjoy your marriage and it will be fruitful in every aspect. You married your best friend and nothing, I repeat NOTHING, will ruin that friendship or relationship in the mighty name of JESUS!

I nullify any proclamation against you or your marriage with the blood of JESUS.

In a few months there will be the cry of a healthy child in your arms and joy, success and love will continue to be your portion always.

Please my dear, hold on to this prophesy and ignore any other one. ~FRZ”

Prophet Faleyimu had earlier predicted that Funke Akindele will never have children except she engaged in special prayers.

