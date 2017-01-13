Rice farming: RIFAN acquires 40,000 hectares in Bayelsa

Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Bayelsa on Friday said it had acquired more than 40,000 hectares as part of efforts to boost rice production in the state.

Mr Ezeikel Ogbianko, the Chairman of the association in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

Ogbianko said the fields were located in Okpotuwari, Orubiri, Olodani, Ayamasa, Ofoni, Okordia, Toluebini and Amassoma villages.

He said the association would start clearing the fields before the end of January and called on stakeholders to support the move to make Bayelsa one of the rice producing states.

“We can no longer depend on oil; the era of oil and gas has come and gone; I want you to partner and support the Federal Government to move the nation forward.

“There is money in agriculture, the youth should shun militancy and cultism and key into the project, which has come to stay in the state.”

Mr Moses Tiger, Acting Paramount Ruler of Okpotuwari Community, Southern-Ijaw Local Government Area, said the people in the area were ready for the project.

Tiger, a Farmer, said he would mobilised the youths to participate in the project.

“We have given out our land for the project, we will work with RIFAN for the betterment of our people,” he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment