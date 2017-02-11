 Richard Gere accuses Trump of ‘biggest crime’ in refugees stance

Hollywood star Richard Gere on Friday said that U.S. President Donald Trump had committed “the biggest crime’’ by linking refugees with terrorists.

“Unfortunately, we have leaders that generate fear,’’ Gere, 67, told a Berlin Film Festival news conference.

He said “fear causes us to do terrible things’’.

“The number of hate crimes went up enormously in the U.S as soon as Donald Trump began to run for office,” said Gere, who was in Berlin for the world premiere of his latest film, “The Dinner’’.

 

 

“The most horrible thing that Trump has done is conflate two words – refugee and terrorist,” said Gere, describing it as “the biggest crime” committed by the new president.

“People now believe they are the same thing.’’

“Now, we are afraid of them.’’

A campaigner for Tibetan independence, and star of movie hits such as “Pretty Woman” and “An Officer and A Gentleman,” Gere also met with Chancellor Angela Merkel during his visit to Berlin.

 

 

Directed by Oren Moverman, “The Dinner” tells the story of a family called together to discuss what to do about their children who have committed a terrible crime. (dpa/NAN)

