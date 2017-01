American artistes, Azaelia Banks and Rihanna have engaged each other in an online war over the new United States president, Donald Trump.

The online war started after Rihanna took to her page on Twitter to slam the United States president over the new executive order he signed on Friday.

In the tweet, Rihanna called the president a ‘pig’ and in return Azaelia Banks took to defending the president and slamming her fellow celebrity.

