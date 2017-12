Rihanna, the “Wild Thoughts” singer, designer and burgeoning beauty mogul is closing out her stellar year strong as she modelled for the new issue of Vogue magazine.

The pop-star-turned-mogul revealed its three separate covers for the December 2017 issue.

Each of the collectable editions features a starkly different aesthetic and was captured by a different photographer; Juergen Teller, Inez and Vinoodh and Jean-Paul Goude each contributed images in their signature styles for the stories.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print