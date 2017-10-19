Rivers Angels women football club of Port Harcourt on Wednesday beat Ibom Angels of Uyo after a penalty kick shootout, to win the maiden edition of the AITEO Cup women competition.

In the final match played at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Rivers Angels went ahead in the 48th minute after a goal from Cynthia Aku.

Ibom Angels drew level five minutes later through Glory Ogbonna, and the match wore out into a penalty kick shootout.

The Port Harcourt side, winners of six of the last seven editions of the Federation Cup, which is now AITEO Cup, thus made it a seventh Cup win in the last eight years.

They went home with a cash prize of N10 million, while Ibom Angels received N5 million.(NAN)

