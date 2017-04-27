Why Rivers govt. demolished Flyover Market–Commissioner

The Rivers Government says the demolition of the Flyover Market at Mile One area of the state was to complement the Urban Renewal Programme.

The Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mr Chinyere Igwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the market defaced Port Harcourt.

Igwe also said that the market was demolished because it had served as hideout for criminals and was a security threat.

“There was no place for market at the flyover in the original plan of the state.

“It completely defaced the city and as part of the state’s urban renewal programme, government has taken a decision to implement its physical development plan,’’ Igwe said.

According to him, it is not true that the traders were not notified before the demolition took place.

“Saying that they were not informed is begging the question. We had several meetings with them and notices were given to them.

“It is very unfair for them to say that government didn’t inform them. In any case, government can’t be intimidated, so we have demolished the market,’’ he added.

The commissioner said that the traders had been told to apply for space in all the markets in Port Harcourt.( (NAN)

