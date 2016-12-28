Rivers PDP Declares Sen Magnus Abe A Security Risk - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator, representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe has been declared a security risk to the state by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party said raised alarm concerning the alleged “activities and unguarded statements” saying his actions posed a security risk to the State.

Rivers PDP chairman, Bro Felix Obuah described the alleged directive by Mr Abe, that lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC should invade the Assembly without being subjected to the oath of office as demanded by law, as unbecoming of a federal lawmaker.

A statement by Obuah, signed by his media aide, Jerry Needam, expressed PDP’s worries that Abe’s recent comments and secret meetings called for concern by every patriotic Rivers man and woman.

The PDP regretted that although Magnus Abe was known for “unsavory and disrespectful attacks on the government and people of Rivers State, he has continued to make statements which are not only provocative and incisive, but seriously threaten the peace and security of the State.”

“The PDP is worried at the way and manner Magnus Abe is talking and conducting himself as if he is now the Governor and Chief Security Officer of Rivers State.

“PDP recalls that some criminal gangs in the State refused to embrace the State Government’s recently concluded amnesty, following attacks by Mr. Abe on the well intended programme”, Obuah noted.

He, therefore, called on security agencies to put Magnus Abe under surveillance as his actions, if not checked, could result to breakdown of law and order in the State.

