Rivers rerun: Police recover N111m bribe cash from 23 INEC officials - The Herald Nigeria

The Joint Investigation Panel, which probed the legislative elections in Rivers State, alleged that the state government bribed officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission with N360m to rig the election.

The panel stated that it recovered N111.3m from 23 INEC officials, who confessed to have received the money from the Rivers State Government officials to alter the December 10, 2016 rerun polls in the state.

Speaking during the presentation, the panel chairman, DCP Damian Okoro, said, “Three INEC officials said they met with Wike and that the Rivers State government gave them money. Out of N350m, N15m was given to each of the electoral officers and N5m was added by the government of Rivers to the EOs who were in charge.

He stated that violent crimes, such as armed robbery, kidnapping and politically-motivated killings by militants and cult groups enjoyed the funding and protection of desperate politicians in the state.

He said, “These lawless elements target not only the political opponents of their sponsors but also law enforcement agents, especially the police, mostly within the Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area which is the axis of evil of cultism.

“The violence that occurred in Rivers State before, during and after the rerun elections was a reflection of lawlessness and leadership failure of narrow -minded politicians and their gullible supporters.

“Oftentimes, politicians make inflammatory statements that incite their supporters to avoidable violence that leads to the destruction of lives and properties and eruption of violence.”

He complained that Wike refused to cooperate with the panel.

The panel, which presented its findings at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, indicted six dismissed police operatives for misconduct and misuse of arms during the polls, contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.

The officers: ex-Inspector Eyong Victor, ex-Sgts. Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor had been dismissed by the Force.

The errant operatives were said to have stormed the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation center designated by the electoral body in disobedience to senior officers present.

The panel inaugurated by Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on December 22, 2016, comprised 12 officers of the Nigeria Police Force and three from the Department of State Services, was mandated to investigate the various infractions, incidents, and violence that marred the rerun elections in Rivers State and any relevant matter.

The IG said the panel findings and recommendations report would be forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for implementation, adding that the indicted INEC officials would be prosecuted.

He said, “I see no reason why a rerun election will lead to the beheading of our officers, who were there to do their lawful duties. I believe that the report will go a long way to put an end to individuals seeing election as a do-or-die affair.

“We will take appropriate actions in conjunction with the law officer of the federation, the Attorney General of the Federation, in order to put an end to most of the abuse and electoral violence in this country.”

On the status of those indicted, Idris stated that they would be prosecuted as public officials.

“We are going to forward the report and our recommendations to the Attorney General of the Federation,” he added.

Commenting on the recovered money, Idris said it would be returned to government treasury.

“From the confession of those the money was recovered from, they said the money was from the state government. I can assure you that from here, the money will go into government treasury because this is a recovery on the basis of an investigation conducted.

“Six police officers were indicted and they have already been dismissed and I can assure you that they would also be charged to court,” he explained.

He also dismissed assumptions that the probe was targeted at Wike, noting that it was open and transparent.

The police boss said, “The investigation was open and very transparent. We wrote to the governor, they (panel members) went to meet him but in his own wisdom, he refused to cooperate. We believe that what determines the outcome of this report is the transparency and the goodwill.

