Rivers State Police Commissioner Odesanya Bolaji dies - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State. Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. He was said to have passed away this morning after a brief illness.

According to Sahara Reporters, quoting police sources, Odesanya died of kidney failure in an Indian hospital.

Vanguard quotes Rivers state Police spokesperson DSP Nnamdi Omoni as saying that though he has he heard the report, he was waiting for an official confirmation from Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Odesanya was the Commissioner of Police in Rivers state for just six months, after taking over from Foluso Adebanjo, who was elevated to the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

