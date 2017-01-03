Road crashes claim 59 lives in Sokoto State in 2016 — FRSC

The Federal Roads Safety Corps(FRSC) said on Tuesday that 59 lives were lost in road crashes in Sokoto State in 2016.

The Sokoto State Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Muhammad Hamzat, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Sokoto.

Hamzat said that the fatalities were recorded out of the 111 reported accident cases during the period.

He added that 392 persons were also injured in the incidents, with numerous properties destroyed.

The Sector Commander also disclosed that a total of 7, 592 traffic offenders were apprehended, booked and fined during the period.

“These fines ranged from between N2000 to N 60,000 depending on the gravity of the offence.

“Some of the traffic offences recorded in the state included seat belts, number plate and speeding violations, as well as overloading.’’

Hamzat said that the command would in 2017 strive to improve offender education, stakeholders’ partnerships and raising awareness for the establishment of a traffic agency by the Sokoto State Government.

The sector commander added that the FRSC would also seek to improve enforcement, prompt evacuation of accident victims to health facilities and follow-up on them.

“ This is to ensure that vehicles involved in accidents are promptly removed, while the victims and their luggage are promptly evacuated.

“The corps will further seek to intensify the sensitisation campaign on the use of genuine tyres, as well as enforcing the use of the speed limiting device, among others.” (NAN)

