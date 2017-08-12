ROAD KING: Meet The 2018 Range Rover Velar - The Herald Nigeria

Range Rover came into the month of March, 2017 with some statement vehicles which all the way confirms its premium status amongst automobiles.

The Jaguar Land Rover on March 1 unveiled the latest lineup to its luxury vehicle line, the Range River Velar and we must admit, off-road vehicles have never been this beautiful.

The Range Rover Velar which is expected to hit the market at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show later this month was built for style, aesthetics and of course packing some high-tech improvements for the current technological demands of 2017.

The Land Rover Chief design officer, Gerry McGovern in a statement released said: “The new Range Rover Velar brings a new dimension of modernity to our brand while reinforcing our total commitment to design and engineering excellence.”

The latest addition to the premium Range Rover sub-brand serves as a further expansion to the already available four distinct models ranging from the compact Evoque to the ultra-luxury Long Wheel Base SV Autobiography.

See more photos below:

