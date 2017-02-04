Roads rehabilitation: Suleja residents laud Niger Govt.

Some Residents of Suleja town in Niger on Saturday commended the state government for the rehabilitation of various township roads in the area.

One of the residents Mr James Ariku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Suleja that he wa happy with the development.

“We are really feeling the impact of the change we voted for especially in the areas of township roads rehabilitation,”he said.

He said that in the past all township roads in Suleja town were not motorable due to their poor conditions.

” We witness several accidents, children going to school on motorcycles, pregnant women going to hospital but with the reconstruction of roads, the issue is now a history ”

“We are grateful to the state Governments for demonstrating the political will in executing the road projects.

” We will continue to identify with the policies and programmes of the present administration,”he said.

Another resident, Mr Patrick Isioma noted the construction of the township roads had improved Socio-economic activities in Suleja

Isioma, who, is an electrician said, “We find it very difficult to drive on the roads but now is very easy due to the rehabilitation of the entire township roads.

Bala Isa, a commercial motorcycle operator told NAN at Emir Roundabout that the road projects in Suleja had reduced the number of accidents being recorded in the town.

” We voted for change and we are feeling the positive impact of the change in our lives ”

He called for an improved security situations in and around Suleja to enable residents carry out their legitimate businesses.

However, Abdullahi Baba while commending the government for rehabilitating the roads, advised residents to desist from dumping of refuses on water ways.

He also advised motorists and other road users against reckless driving so as to prevent road crahes. (NAN).

