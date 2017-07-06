Rob Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna: 50 Cent Reacts To Cheating Allegations, Nudes - The Herald Nigeria

Controversial American rapper, 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson has reacted to the online feud between Rob Kardashian and his former fiancee, Blac Chyna.

Recall that Rob Kardashian had taken to his social media page yesterday to call his baby mama out accusing her of cheating on him and not taking care of their daughter, Dream.

The media however went agog when Rob Kardashian decided to leak Blac Chyna’s nudes online, an act which sparked several controversies online.

In reaction to the online feud, 50 Cent, known for his controversial take on issues such as this took to his social media page to reveal his support estranged Rob Kardashian in his trying times.

50 Cent took to his page to write: “I dated a Hoe to (sic) I know how you feel.”

He added: “Be cool about this s**t man. Keep it playa, playa. Chill take a little time for ya self, but damn these hoe’s be looking good right! LOL.”

