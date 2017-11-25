Robert Mugabe’s finance Minister beaten and hospitalized by Military

Robert Mugabe’s finance minister, Ignatius Chombo has been hospitalized after he was allegedly beaten to a pulp by the Zimbabwean Military.

Ignatius Chombo was detained when the military took over Zimbabwe few weeks ago in events that eventually led to Mugabe resigning as president.

His lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, revealed that the ex-finance minister sustained serious injuries as he was also blindfolded while in custody.

The politician had been accused of corruption and abuse of power relating to his time as local government minister more than a decade ago.

Priscilla

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON