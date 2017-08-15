 Roc Nation, Temple Music Releases Water & Fire By Bisola And Jeff Akoh - The Herald Nigeria

Roc Nation, Temple Music Releases Water & Fire By Bisola And Jeff Akoh

Temple Music artistes, Big Brother Naija Runners-Up, Bisola Aiyeola and ex-Project Fame West African winner, Jeff Akoh team up to deliver a new hot single, Water & Fire.

The talent of the two amazing artistes is matched by the production skills of fellow label mate, award-winning producer, Tee-Y Mix on the smooth dancehall tune.

Water And Fire is a teaser to Jeff Akoh’s highly anticipated album entitled Lokoja which will be released worldwide on October 27th. Bisola’s is also scheduled to release her body of work in the first quarter of 2018.

The song is officially the first offering from newly established Temple Music, a sister firm of leading creative talent agency, Temple Management Company (TMC).

In collaboration with Roc Nation, Temple Music is coordinating with Temple East Africa and Temple South Africa (Touch HD) to release Water And Fire. The hot new tune is now on all digital platforms including Tidal, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon.

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng.

