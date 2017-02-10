 Rohr: Iheanacho will fight back at Manchester city - The Herald Nigeria

Rohr: Iheanacho will fight back at Manchester city

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is convinced that Kelechi Iheanacho will fight his way back into Manchester City’s first team plans.

The Manchester city forward had previously been sidelined after the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, whose scintillating form has caught the eyes of the Premier League pundits.

Rohr disclosed that he has spoken with the 20-year-old, who has been left out of City’s last four match day squads.

“I am sure Kelechi will come back to this team,” Rohr told Africanfootball.com. “He’s a fighter, he has a good fighting spirit.”

“This player is a good athlete and he has a good mind.

“I have spoken with him and he will come back.

“He’s a young player, so sometimes he plays, sometimes he doesn’t.

“And for a big club like Manchester City, you can’t play all the time. I believe he will come back to play for City again.”

